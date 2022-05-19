Toyota Tacoma gains new chrome package

Toyota has confirmed that it is adding a couple of new options to the 2023 Tacoma. One of the new option packages is available on the SR5 grade Tacoma called the SX Package. The SX package was only offered on the SR grade in past model years. For 2023, it’s only offered on the SR5 V6 models.

SX Package buyers get black over fenders, black 16-inch wheels, and black badging. Other details include black lug nuts, unique bed graphics, and the outer mirrors are black. The other package adds more flash to the 2023 Tacoma with a Chrome Package.

The Chrome Package is only offered on V6 SR5 models. It includes 18-inch chrome wheels, chrome outer door handles, chrome exhaust tip, and tailgate Tacoma insert in chrome. Other than those two new packages, the Tacoma carries over essentially the same for 2023.

