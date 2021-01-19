Toyota Rav4 Plug-in Hybrid now available in the UK from £47,395

The new Toyota Rav4 Plug-in Hybrid is now available in the UK and prices for the car on the road start at £74,395 for the Dynamic model and £50,895 for the Dynamic Premium model.

The hybrid power plant provide 302 horsepower and the electric motor and battery will give you up to 61 miles on electric power.

Toyota has applied its world-leading hybrid technology expertise to produce a vehicle that is not only more powerful, producing a maximum 302bhp/225kW, but which also outperforms all its rivals in terms of low emissions and fuel economy. Official weighted WLTP combined cycle figures show 22g/km CO 2 and 282.4mpg – superior to all the model’s segment competitors.

RAV4 Plug-in operates as an authentic electric vehicle: EV running is its default mode, in which it can cover up to 61 miles in urban driving (WLTP city cycle) on a full battery charge, and 46 miles in mixed (WLTP combined cycle) driving, comfortably more than the average European daily commute, and reach speeds of 84mph (where permitted), with no intervention from the hybrid powertrain.

You can find out more information about the new Toyota Rav4 Plug-in Hybrid over at Toyota at the link below.

Source Toyota

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals