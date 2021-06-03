Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition has carbon fiber tidbits

Toyota has unveiled a new and extremely limited-edition version of its GR Supra. The car is called the GR Supra A91-CF Edition, and it’s exclusive to North America, with only 600 units being produced. As you might have guessed, the CF and the model designation stands for carbon fiber.

The car features a functional carbon fiber body kit and duckbill rear spoiler to complement the car’s curves. GR Supra A91-CF Edition has special edition forged 19-inch matte-black wheels with red brake calipers that feature the Toyota Supra logo.

Inside, the car has a special red and black Alcantara and leather interior with unique stitching details. Buyers of the vehicle also get a complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association that includes a high-performance driving event with expert instruction. The car uses a 382 horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder engine that can push the car to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds.

