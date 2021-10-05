Toyota C+walk stand up scooter unveiled

The C+walk T is an easy to operate, three-wheeled standing-type BEV. It features a low, flat base just 150 mm high for easy boarding and alighting. It is designed so that it is comfortable to use in walking areas, facilitating side-by-side travel and communication with fellow pedestrians. Indeed, in addition to being environmentally friendly, the vehicle takes up a similar amount of space as a single person, and travels at typical human walking speeds*4. The C+walk T is also equipped with obstacle detection functions that help avoid collisions with obstacles or pedestrians ahead.

In terms of potential corporate usage scenarios, the C+walk T can be used to travel across large-scale facilities or to ease the burden of walking on elderly users engaged in security work, and can also be used on activity tours that take place inside parks and other facilities. In addition, with growing numbers of amendments being made to applicable laws and regulations, the C+walk T can also be expected to be cleared for use on public roads in the future; in this case, the vehicle will be able to provide support to people who find it hard to walk long distances, and contribute to expanding their spheres of activity.

You can find out more information about the new Toyota C+walk over at Toyota at the link below