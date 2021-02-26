Toyota has developed a new compact hydrogen fuel cell

Toyota has announced that it has developed a new compact hydrogen fuel cell system that can be used for a range of different applications.

The company has said that these new fuel cells could be uses in buses, trains, ships and truck, they could also be used in stationary generators.

Toyota is strengthening its role as an FC system supplier, alongside its work to popularise fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It will work with FC product companies to promote the use of hydrogen with FC products, reducing CO 2 emissions, combating global warming and helping achieve future carbon neutrality. Across the world, countries and regions have been developing hydrogen policies, encouraging more companies to enter the market. As a result, the demand for hydrogen and FC technologies has been increasing, for a variety of uses.

Toyota’s own initiatives towards creating a hydrogen society include the Mirai hydrogen FCEV saloon, the Sora FCEV bus, the supply of FC systems to customer businesses and allowing royalty-free use of many of its FCEV-related patent licences. From this experience, Toyota has become aware of how many companies across a wide range of industries are looking for FC systems that they can easily adapt for use in their own products.

