Town of Light adventure launches on Nintendo Switch

The Town of Light, originally developed for PC, and launched back in 2016, followed followed shortly afterwards by a launch on the PlayStation and Xbox One during 2017, is now available on Nintendo Switch. Wired Productions and Italian studio LKA, announced its arrival this week making the new Deluxe Edition of the game available on the popular handheld console. Town of Light offers players a psychological adventure and extra features in clued an exclusive making of content and documentary footage of the real Psychiatric Hospital of Volterra, never before seen on other platforms.

Created through the desire to tell the stories of those held within psychiatric facilities through the mid-twentieth century and create wider conversation around mental health, Wired Productions and LKA are delighted to continue to support positive mental health awareness with 10% of net proceeds from sales to be donated to Safe In Our World”

Source : YouTube

