be quiet! Pure Rock 2 tower cooler offers “high compatibility”

PC component manufacturer be quiet! has unveiled their latest CPU tower coolers designed to provide users with high compatibility and offer an affordable, performance upgrade to the stock coolers provided by AMD and Intel. The Pure Rock 2 range of tower coolers will be available for sale in the coming weeks, priced at €39, $39 or £33.99 for the Silver version and €44, $44 or £38.99 for the Black version.

“Pure Rock 2 is equipped with a Pure Wings 2 120 mm PWM fan, which has received accolades for its low noise level of no more than 26.8 decibels, even when the fan is spinning at its maximum speed of 1,500 rpm. Nine airflow-optimized fan blades reduce noise-generating turbulence and increase air pressure, while the four high-performance 6 mm heat pipes with heat pipe direct touch (HDT) technology provide a slightly improved cooling performance compared to the popular preceding model. Thanks to their impeccable build quality, Pure Wings 2 fans have a lifespan of more than 80,000 hours. Customers benefit from a three-year manufacturer’s warranty for Pure Rock 2.”

“The offset design of Pure Rock 2, which moves the heatsink back towards the exhaust of the case, avoids blocking the memory slots next to the processor socket. Installation is made easy by the convenient top mounting system. Compatibility with all current CPU sockets from AMD and Intel (except TR4 and sTRX4) make Pure Rock 2 an ideal upgrade from stock coolers and due to its modest dimensions of 155 x 121 x 87 millimeters, this tower cooler will fit into almost any PC configuration. Pure Rock 2 is available with a brushed aluminium finish in a silver appearance or with electrophoretic black coating.”

Source : TPU

