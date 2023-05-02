Following on from the convenient handheld version of its topless can opener the team at Draft Top have returned to Kickstarter to launch their new Pro version. Offering a desktop version that can be used in bars, clubs or even your kitchen. If you enjoy drinking cans fully open and without the annoying small opening created using the ring pull. You are sure to enjoy using the latest creation in the form of the Draft Top Pro topless can opener.

Value early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $299 or £240 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail value, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Say goodbye to the single use plastic cup. Bars and stadiums across the globe are eliminating the need for single use plastic cups for drafts and are turning to cans to deliver a similar experience. The Topless® experience turns your can into a cup without the need for glass barware or single use cups.”

Topless can opener

“Draft Top LIFT is a proven tool available as a hand held option. The Draft Top PRO was designed to seamlessly unlock the Topless experience at scale for the home bar user as well as larger stadiums across the globe. Four years of continuous prototyping, robotic stress testing and several pallets of cans, and the Draft Top PRO is ready for some social activity. Our engineers have spent a lot of time…. and money…. ensuring we thought of every detail with this tool to accommodate the toughest environments. And most importantly, last long.”

If the Draft Top Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Draft Top Pro topless can opener project analyze the promotional video below.

“This version of the Draft Top® PRO was designed for the 202 standard end can. Many countries around the world use the same size top, but some countries have slightly different sizes and also carry multiple sizes. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the topless can opener, jump over to the official Draft Top Pro crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals