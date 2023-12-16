Top 10 iOS 17.2 features (Video)

Apple’s recent update, iOS 17.2, is a treasure trove of features that promise to enhance your iPhone experience. If you’re keen to discover what this update brings to the table, let’s dive into the top 10 features that are shaping the way we interact with our iPhones.

Live Translation with an Action Button: Imagine you’re in a foreign country, struggling with the language barrier. With iOS 17.2, your iPhone becomes your personal translator. Speak in English, and it instantly translates your words into the selected language, and vice versa. It’s like having a bilingual friend in your pocket! New Journal App: Journaling enthusiasts, rejoice! The new Journal app is more than just a diary. It’s a multimedia haven, integrating your favorite podcasts, music, photos, and even locations and contacts. This isn’t just a feature; it’s your life’s story, beautifully woven together. Spatial Video on iPhone 15 Pro: For the videographers out there, the iPhone 15 Pro now supports spatial videos, compatible with Apple Vision Pro. While it’s currently limited to 1080p resolution, the immersive experience it offers is nothing short of spectacular. WatchOS 10.2 Update: Apple Watch users, you’ll be pleased to know that swiping between watch faces is back! The latest update brings this intuitive and much-missed feature, making it easier to switch your style on the fly. Name Drop Feature for Sharing Passes: Sharing boarding passes, loyalty cards, and tickets has never been easier. Simply transfer them between iPhones, ensuring you’re always prepared, whether at the airport or a concert. Siri Access to Health Data: Siri just got smarter. You can now ask Siri to retrieve your health data, like sleep hours, and even log new information. It’s like having a personal health assistant always ready to help. Weather App Updates: The Weather app now includes a wind map, detailed moon phase information, and additional widgets. These new tools bring a whole new level of insight into your daily weather forecasts. New Widgets: Customization gets a boost with new widgets, including a compact forecast widget, weather details, and a sunrise/sunset widget. Plus, a digital clocks widget with a seconds display adds precision to your home screen. Improved iMessage Controls in iCloud: Managing iMessage has never been more efficient. With enhanced iCloud integration, you can now handle storage and syncing more effectively, keeping your messages organized and accessible. Enhanced PDF Auto-Fill: Filling out PDFs on your iOS device just got a whole lot easier. The auto-fill feature intelligently uses your personal information, simplifying the mundane task of completing forms.

Bonus Features:

Focus Filters : For music lovers, a new focus filter allows you to enjoy your tunes without impacting your listening history.

: For music lovers, a new focus filter allows you to enjoy your tunes without impacting your listening history. Tap Back Feature in Messages: Add stickers to your messages with a simple tap and hold, bringing a fun, interactive twist to your conversations.

As you explore these features, you’ll find that each one has been thoughtfully designed to improve your daily interactions with your iPhone. From simplifying tasks to enhancing entertainment, iOS 17.2 is a testament to Apple’s commitment to innovation and user experience. The new iOS 17.2 software update is now available to download, you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source Stephen Robles



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals