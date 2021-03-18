Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy now available

Square Enix has announced the arrival of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy on PlayStation, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S consoles providing gamers who have not already engaged in the adventure to only complete edition of the award-winning Tomb Raider origin games. The latest collection contains all the definitive edition content from each critically acclaimed prequel title—Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

“Follow Lara on her formative journey across the world, starting in Tomb Raider trapped on the shrouded island of Yamatai off the coast of Japan, to the harsh Siberian tundra hiding an immortal secret in Rise of the Tomb Raider, and finally to the mountainous landscape of Peru to uncover a cataclysmic power in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. With all the definitive edition content from each game, this Trilogy promises dozens of hours of breathtaking exploration, challenging puzzle-solving, and survival combat with Lara as she becomes the Tomb Raider she was destined to become.”

Source : Microsoft

