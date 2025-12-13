Together Makes Christmas: How UGREEN Is Powering the Moments That Matter This Festive Season

As Christmas approaches, homes fill with familiar warmth — shared meals, family traditions, and the joyful comfort of being close to the people who matter most. This year, UGREEN is celebrating those moments with its festive theme, “Together Makes Christmas”, a reminder that the season feels complete not because of the gifts exchanged, but because of the connections we nurture.

While many brands focus on technology for its own sake, UGREEN takes a different approach. Its ecosystem is designed to sit quietly in the background, powering devices seamlessly so users can stay present with loved ones — not distracted by low batteries or tangled cables. With products inspired directly by customer feedback, UGREEN’s Christmas lineup brings together practicality, innovation, and a warm, family-centred spirit.

For Families: Preserving Precious Memories with the UGREEN NASync DH2300

Holiday gatherings naturally lead to storytelling, shared laughter, and rediscovering old videos or photo albums. Yet many households struggle with where to store and organise growing digital memories. The UGREEN NASync DH2300 offers an elegant and lasting solution.

With up to 60 TB of local storage, families can safely preserve decades of photos, videos, and music without relying on subscription-based cloud services. The device’s AI-powered photo organisation sorts media by faces, scenes, and locations, making it effortless to pull up favourite Christmas moments from years gone by. According to customer feedback, over 95% of users praised its ease of use, making it accessible to all generations.

Featuring 8-core performance, 4GB of high-speed RAM, and 4K60Hz HDMI output, the DH2300 is built to serve as the central hub for family entertainment and archiving—perfect for festive movie nights or reliving old recordings together.

For Couples: Thoughtful Power Solutions for Life Shared

Christmas gifts for partners don’t need to be extravagant; the most meaningful ones often make everyday life smoother and more enjoyable. UGREEN’s MagFlow series captures this perfectly with a set of beautifully designed charging solutions.

MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W

Small, stylish, and built for shared adventures, this Qi2-certified power bank delivers 25W wireless and 30W USB-C fast charging, powering an iPhone 17 Pro Max to 50% in around 38 minutes. With a strong magnetic grip and compact profile, it’s ideal for commutes, day trips, or weekends away.

MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W

Designed for cosy evenings or slow mornings together, this foldable 25W Qi2 charger powers both an iPhone and AirPods at once. Its adjustable stand and travel-ready build make it a perfect companion for couples who enjoy watching videos or chatting while recharging side by side.

MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Desktop Charger 25W

For partners who share a workspace, this sleek charger keeps everything organised by powering an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously at up to 25W. It blends a clean design with smart power management, ensuring both partners stay synchronised throughout the day.

For Friends: Power to Share with Nexode Chargers

Whether meeting for a festive night out or travelling together, there’s always someone whose phone is running low. That’s where UGREEN’s Nexode line comes in — chargers built not just for speed, but for sharing.

Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 165W with Retractable USB-C Charger

This high-performance power bank delivers up to 165W total output, making it capable of powering multiple devices at once. Its retractable USB-C cable — tested for 25,000+ retractions — keeps things tidy and cable-free, making it perfect for group travel or gatherings.

Nexode 65W Charger with Retractable USB-C Cable

Compact and portable, this 65W charger includes three ports and a retractable cable tested for over 10,000 bends. Whether heading to a Christmas market, airport, or office, it’s designed to handle shared charging needs with ease and reliability.

For Yourself: The Revodok 105 5-in-1 USB-C Hub

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones we choose for ourselves, especially at the end of a busy year. The UGREEN Revodok 105 USB-C Hub offers a smart, stylish upgrade to any workspace.

With 100W power delivery, 4K@30Hz HDMI output, fast 5Gbps file transfer, and multiple USB-A ports, it streamlines daily tasks while supporting multitasking. Its sleek metallic finish makes it ideal for remote workers, students, and digital creatives who want a tidier, more efficient desk setup.

A Christmas Powered by Connection

This year, UGREEN is celebrating more than just technology. It’s celebrating the moments — big and small — that bring people together. Whether preserving a lifetime of memories, making shared routines smoother, helping friends stay connected, or giving yourself a well-deserved upgrade, every product in the festive lineup reflects a simple truth: the season is richer when we focus on the people around us.

UGREEN is also spreading festive cheer with its Christmas Advent Giveaway, offering daily “Power-Up” gift packs throughout December. It’s one more way the brand is building a sense of community and togetherness during the most meaningful time of the year.

This Christmas, UGREEN is helping ensure that every moment — every memory, call, movie, and shared smile — stays powered, connected, and truly special.



