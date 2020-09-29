TOFUstick iOS SD card reader, battery and storage

Apple iPhone and iPad owners maybe interested into new products launched by Asa & Mayumi based in Singapore in the form of the unique YOYOcable and TOFUstick, an iOS SD card reader, battery and extra storage solution. The YOYOcable on the other hand offers a multi-connection cable enabling you to charge a multitude of devices when needed.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $25 or £20, offering a considerable discount of approximately 0% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the TOFUstick Kickstarter campaign is successful and project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the TOFUstick project review the promotional video below.

“We have entered a new paperless era with the widespread of electronic tablets such as the iPad Pro. However, this means an increasing problem of an endless flow of data to store, insufficient storage space, unreliable or dubious network for payment, risk of data breach, hackers, weak wifi network and more. Also, did you know the iPad has a public sharing folder? Do you long for a more secure and convenient digital realm?”

“You equipped the iPad Pro with the new Pencil. You replaced EarPods with AirPods. You upgraded the charger to Type-C. And as for the mobile phone and computer charging cables, is it possible for it to be stored more compactly and effectively and perhaps even provide more convenience?”

TOFUstick is not only compatible with iPad Pro, but also with many Type-C devices, such as Macbook Air, Macbook Pro, Surface and other notebook computers or Android phones with TYPE-C interface. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official TOFUstick crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

