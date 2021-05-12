Titanium Pilot Diver mission watch from $124

If you’re in the market for a new timepiece you may be interested in a new titanium watch created by Redux which is now available to back via Kickstarter and has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 740 backers with still 15 days remaining. The retro-styled pilots watch has been inspired by “mission-critical pilot instruments, fused with diver tools”.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $124 or £92 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Titanium pilot diver mission watch campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Titanium pilot diver mission watch project review the promotional video below.

Source : Kickstarter

