Titanium EDC pen and engineers control cabinet key hits Kickstarter

Engineers and other professional industrial workers that continually need access to electrical control cabinets may be interested in a unique pen launched by Ausgebufft on Kickstarter. The professional titanium EDC pen offers an easy way for engineers to access control cabinets using the pens integrated key. The key otherwise known as a service cabinet key, spider key, universal key, service-cabinet key or switch-cabinet key has been specifically designed to make working in an industrial environment easier.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $70 or £52. If the Titanium EDC pen campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021.

“Being an electrical engineer, I have to carry keys around for electrical cabinets and a pen to modify drawings all the time. The pens break and the key is not handy and whenever I need one, I usually don’t have one around me. Through unending research, perseverance, risks and endurance, my team and I were able to produce the first prototype of a pen-style control-cabinet key.”

“It is a combination of both – the key and a pen, much more portable, handier, and can be used simultaneously in an industrial and rough environment. A control-cabinet key is a pocket-sized tool, usually with multiple head profiles (shapes), that can be used to unlock electrical cabinets. Those keys are designed to be useful tools and can be used for many purposes. At home they are used to unlock gas and electricity panels. However, most are used in industries or service facilities.”

“Many service products or devices do not have the standard locks, key and handles that interior doors do. Instead, they have block-shaped locks (often shaped like a cube or triangular prism) that are opened with a bladeless key. Depending on the shape of the head of the cabinet key, its job can be unlocking the service cabinet to access the control panel, for example, the air conditioning system, switchboard or PLC…”

The control-cabinet key pen is a pocket-sized tool, with multiple head profiles (shapes), that can be used to unlock electrical cabinets. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the control cabinet key, jump over to the official Titanium EDC pen crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals