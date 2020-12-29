Tiny Toyota C+ pod EV launches in Japan

Toyota has officially launched a new and very small electric vehicle in Japan, but it’s not for the general consumer yet. The vehicle aims at corporations and governments looking for compact mobility for two people that produces no emissions. Toyota’s quirky looking vehicle is called the C+ pod, and it promises to go up to 150 kilometers per charge.

We know the little vehicle uses a lithium-ion battery placed in front of the seats, but it’s unclear exactly how large that battery is. The vehicle measures 2490 x 1290 x 1550 millimeters and has a turning radius of 3.9 meters. Its compact dimensions and tight turning radius make it ideally suited for narrow roads and excellent maneuverability.

The vehicle is offered in rear-wheel drive only and will come in two grades. The cheapest is the X grade, priced at ¥1,650,000, with the G grade priced at ¥1,716,000. The exact differences between the two trims are unknown, but the range and battery size appear to be the same. There is no indication that the vehicle will be offered outside of Japan, but Toyota is eyeing a launch to consumers in Japan in 2022.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals