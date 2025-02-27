Flextail 4 Season Automatic Inflation Sleeping Pads R9.5

Have you ever found yourself wrestling with a stubborn sleeping pad after a long day outdoors, wishing for something easier, lighter, and just… better? Whether you’re braving icy mountain trails or enjoying a breezy summer night under the stars, a good night’s sleep can make or break your adventure. Yet, finding gear that balances comfort, portability, and durability often feels like an impossible task. That’s where the Tiny Sleeping Pad series steps in, promising to transform the way you rest in the wild. With innovative features designed for adventurers of all kinds, these pads might just be the fantastic option your outdoor kit has been waiting for.

At the heart of this innovation is the AVS (Automatic Inflation and Deflation System), a clever piece of tech that takes the hassle out of setting up camp. Imagine arriving at your destination, tired and ready to relax, and having your sleeping pad inflate itself in seconds—no huffing, puffing, or awkward fumbling required. But that’s not all. With three thoughtfully designed models tailored for different climates and activities, the Tiny Sleeping Pad series ensures you’re covered whether you’re trekking through snow, navigating shoulder-season weather, or packing light for a quick weekend escape.

Outdoor Comfort : Flextail Tiny Sleeping Pad Series

Early bird deals are now available for the originative project from roughly $99 or £78 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the fixed retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Key Specifications : Automatic Inflation and Deflation System (AVS) with a micro motor and air valve for effortless setup and pack-down.

Three models with tailored R-values for diverse climates: R09 (-35°C), R05 (-5°C), and R03 (5°C).

Wide temperature adaptability, covering a range from -35°C to 10°C across the series.

Lightweight and compact design for enhanced portability, ideal for hikers and backpackers.

ASTM standard-tested for performance and durability, ensuring reliability in outdoor conditions.

For outdoor enthusiasts, dependable and lightweight gear is essential. The Flextail Sleeping Pad series introduces a new benchmark in comfort and portability, designed specifically for camping and backpacking. These ultra-lightweight, self-inflating sleeping pads combine advanced technology with practical design, offering exceptional insulation, convenience, and adaptability across a variety of climates. This makes them a versatile and reliable addition to any outdoor kit.

Automatic Inflation Sleeping Pad

If and when the Flextail automatic inflation sleeping pad campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2025. To learn more about the Flextail automatic inflation lightweight sleeping pad project evaluate the promotional video below.

At the core of the Flextail series is the Automatic Inflation and Deflation System (AVS). This innovative feature integrates a micro motor and air valve within a compact Air Capsule, automating the inflation and deflation process. The AVS eliminates the need for manual pumping or blowing, a significant advantage when dealing with fatigue or adverse weather conditions. Whether you’re braving sub-zero temperatures or enjoying a mild summer evening, the AVS ensures your sleeping pad is ready for use in seconds, allowing you to focus on your adventure rather than setup logistics.

Tailored Models for Diverse Conditions

The sleeping pads offers three distinct models, each designed to meet specific climate and activity needs. Insulation performance is measured by R-values, making sure suitability for a wide range of temperatures:

R09 Model: With an impressive R-value of 9.5, this model is engineered for extreme cold, capable of withstanding temperatures as low as -35°C. It is ideal for winter camping or high-altitude expeditions.

R05 Model: Balancing insulation and portability, the R05 features an R-value of 5.6, suitable for temperatures ranging from 0°C to -5°C. This makes it a versatile choice for multi-season use.

R03 Model: Designed for milder conditions, the R03 offers an R-value of 3.5, suitable for temperatures between 0°C and 5°C. Its lightweight design is perfect for shorter trips or backpacking adventures where minimizing weight is a priority.

These models collectively cover a temperature range from -35°C to 10°C, making sure adaptability to nearly any outdoor environment. Whether trekking through snow-covered landscapes or camping in temperate forests, the Flextail pad series provides the insulation and comfort needed for a restful night’s sleep.

Portability and Durability

Portability is a standout feature of the Flextail Tiny Sleeping Pad series. Each pad is engineered to be lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry without compromising performance. This is particularly beneficial for hikers and backpackers who prioritize reducing pack weight while maintaining functionality. The pads also undergo rigorous ASTM standard testing, making sure they meet stringent benchmarks for performance and durability. This gives users confidence in their reliability, even in challenging conditions.

Comprehensive Solutions for Outdoor Enthusiasts

The Tiny Sleeping Pad automatic inflation sleeping pad series is designed to cater to a wide range of outdoor needs. For those seeking maximum versatility, an all-season set featuring all three models and the AVS system will be available, offering a comprehensive solution for year-round exploration. This ensures adventurers are equipped for any environment, from extreme cold to temperate climates.

By combining advanced technology with thoughtful design, the Flextail series delivers a high-performance solution for outdoor comfort. With features like automatic inflation, superior insulation, and a lightweight build, these pads are poised to become an essential part of any outdoor gear collection. Whether tackling extreme conditions or enjoying a weekend hike, the Flextail series ensures a comfortable and reliable rest, no matter where your journey takes you.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical overview for the automatic inflation lightweight sleeping pad, jump over to the official Flextail crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in crowd funding campaigns such as those found on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



