Timex Ironman R300 GPS smartwatch $120

Timex has designed and created a new fitness smartwatch in the form of the Timex Ironman R300 GPS smartwatch which is now available priced at $120 and available in three different colour combinations : gray and black, grey and finally silver-tone.

Once a compatible watch is paired, you are given access to many features including:

– Quick & easy access to your Activity Tracking Data (Steps, Distance, Calories & Sleep)

– Latest Workout

– All-day Heart Rate Data

– Workout History & Personal Records

– Detailed Map, Data & Charts

– Timex Coach

– Build and download custom workouts to your watch

– Community/Friends

– User Profile

– Watch controls & Pair additional watches

** The Timex Smart app also allows you to share your victories with your network using 3rd party apps: Strava, Facebook, Instagram and many more!

Source : Timex

