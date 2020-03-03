Timex Ironman R300 GPS smartwatch $120

Timex has designed and created a new fitness smartwatch in the form of the Timex Ironman R300 GPS smartwatch which is now available priced at $120 and available in three different colour combinations : gray and black, grey and finally silver-tone.
Once a compatible watch is paired, you are given access to many features including:
– Quick & easy access to your Activity Tracking Data (Steps, Distance, Calories & Sleep)
– Latest Workout
– All-day Heart Rate Data
– Workout History & Personal Records
– Detailed Map, Data & Charts
– Timex Coach
– Build and download custom workouts to your watch
– Community/Friends
– User Profile
– Watch controls & Pair additional watches
** The Timex Smart app also allows you to share your victories with your network using 3rd party apps: Strava, Facebook, Instagram and many more!
Source : Timex