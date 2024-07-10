Time Bandits adventure series starring Lisa Kudrow premiers July 24th

Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for its highly anticipated live-action series, Time Bandits, set to premiere on July 24, 2024. This new series is the first-ever television adaptation of the beloved cult classic movie of the same name. Created for television by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi, Time Bandits promises to be an unpredictable journey through time and space, featuring a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit, an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin.

Time Bandits Series

Key Takeaways First-ever television adaptation of the cult classic movie “Time Bandits.”

Created by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi.

Premiering globally on Apple TV+ on July 24, 2024.

Features a 10-episode series with new episodes released every Wednesday.

Stars Lisa Kudrow, Kal-El Tuck, Tadhg Murphy, and more.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios, and MRC.

Time Bandits is a live-action comedic adventure series that will delight viewers of all ages. The story follows a group of eccentric bandits, guided by Lisa Kudrow, as they embark on epic adventures through time and space. The gang stumbles upon fascinating worlds of the distant past while seeking out treasure and depending on Kevin to shed light on each situation. The series promises to take viewers on a thrilling quest to save Kevin’s parents—and the world.

The series features an impressive cast, including: Lisa Kudrow (“The Comeback”), Kal-El Tuck (“Unseeing Evil”), Tadhg Murphy (“Conversations with Friends”), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (“You Don’t Know Me”), Rune Temte (“Eddie the Eagle”), Charlyne Yi (“Knocked Up”), Rachel House (“Heartbreak High”), Kiera Thompson (“Martyrs Lane”), James Dryden (“Ready Player One”), Felicity Ward (“The Office Australia”), Francesca Mills (“Harlots”) and Imaan Hadchiti (“Thor: Love and Thunder”). Additionally, the series will feature special guest appearances by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement.

Apple TV+

Time Bandits will be available exclusively on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes premiering on July 24, 2024. Subsequent episodes will be released every Wednesday, with the season finale airing on August 21, 2024. Apple TV+ offers a subscription service priced at $6.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. The service is available on various devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, select smart TVs, and streaming devices.

For those interested in more family-friendly content, Apple TV+ offers an award-winning slate of original series and films. Highlights include:

With its diverse range of content, Apple TV+ continues to be a leading platform for high-quality entertainment suitable for all ages.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals