The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse wins BAFTA for Best British Short Animation

Apple has this week announced that the The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse won the BAFTA Award for Best British Short Animation. The short animation is based on the beloved book by Charlie Mackesy and was transformed into an Apple Original Film that premiered over the holiday season.

“A story of kindness, friendship, courage and hope for viewers of all ages in a heartwarming, classically animated film based on Charlie Mackesy’s book, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.” The poignant and heartfelt journey follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse travelling together in the boy’s search for home.”

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

“The film, featuring Mackesy’s distinctive illustrations brought to life in full color with beautiful hand-drawn animation, stars BAFTA Award winner Tom Hollander as The Mole, SAG Award winner Idris Elba as The Fox, Golden Globe Award winner Gabriel Byrne as The Horse, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy.”

“This year’s win for “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” follows Apple Original Films’ BAFTA Award wins in 2022 for “CODA,” including Best Adapted Screenplay by Siân Heder and Best Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur, and nominations for Best Actress Emilia Jones in “CODA,” Best Actor Mahershala Ali in “Swan Song” and Best Cinematography for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Apple was recognized in 2021 with nominations for Best Animated Film for “Wolfwalkers,” in addition to Best Special Visual Effects and Sound for “Greyhound.””

Source : Apple





