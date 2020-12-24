TidyBoard chopping board makes food preparation easy from $79

Home chefs looking for an easy way to manage food preparation, may be interested in a new chopping board and food preparation system aptly named the TidyBoard. Designed to save space in your kitchen yet provide an easy to use quick to clean food preparation station which has already raised over $1 million thanks to over 11,000 backers.

“TidyBoard streamlines your food prep by placing strainers, catches and containers on the end of the cutting board. Easily chop fruits or veggies without mixing scraps. Strain hands-free and effortlessly clean up with a swipe of your hand. The hanging design and collapsible containers maximize countertop space and make food prep fast and fun!”

Early bird pledges are still available offering a 20% discount off the recommended retail price and start from $79 or roughly £60. Wworldwide delivery is expected to take place in a few months time.

“In addition, the collapsible containers save over 50% of drawer and cabinet space, making it compact in use and in storage. The cutting board acts as a lever to help hold the weight of the catch. TidyBoard’s bamboo is antibacterial and maintains durability for years on end. TidyBoard is lightweight and made from the finest eco-friendly materials.The large catch and containers have volumetric and measuring marks. Put food waste or chopped up food directly into containers for quick cutting and prep. The containers are also collapsible for efficient storage”

Source : Indiegogo

