New OWC Thunderbolt 4 Hub introduced for PCs $149

Hardware manufacturer OWC has introduced a new Thunderbolt 4 Hub this week designed for PCs expanding the number of Thunderbolt ports available on a Thunderbolt 4 PC. Using the new OWC hub and a single Thunderbolt 4 port, you can connect and charge any device with a USB-C or USB-A connector, use dual 4K displays or a single 5K/6K/8K display. As well as connect high-performance storage, such as NVMe solutions, A/V mixers, phone or tablet, even desktop accessories such as a keyboard or mouse.

“As a leader in Thunderbolt integration and accessories, OWC is proud to lead the market and offer our first Thunderbolt 4 hub for the new 11th Gen Intel Core processor-based PCs,” said Larry O’Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. “In addition to giving users the ability to expand the number of Thunderbolt ports they have access to, the new ability to create separate chains, and connect more devices from individual computer ports will revolutionize workflows.”

“Daisy chains can be complex. In the past, removing any device besides the last one in a daisy chain caused a disruption that rendered all devices unusable until the chain was re-established. OWC’s Thunderbolt Hub lets you create a separate multi-port accessory architecture consisting of three “tree branch” chains, so you can remove devices from one chain without affecting or disconnecting the others. Now you can connect multiple portable SSDs directly to the OWC Thunderbolt Hub to experience the fastest speed your storage device can deliver.”

The OWC Thunderbolt Hub is available for pre-order via the Mac Sales website priced at $149 and shipping will start later this month. Specifications of the OWC Thunderbolt Hub inlcude :

– All the Thunderbolt you’ve always wanted: For the first time ever, add more full speed, fully functional Thunderbolt ports to your computer

– Plug everything in: Same device compatibility and performance, whether plugged into the hub or directly into your machine

– Manage more devices: Connect storage, two 4K displays or one 5K/6K/8K display, multiple accessories you name it, you can use it

– Revolutionary development: New multi-port accessory architecture reinvents the daisy chain and allows more bus powered devices

– Adjustable LED: Customize illumination for your unique work setting

– Built-in security: Kensington Nano Security Slot for anti-theft cabling

– OWC ClingOn ready: cable stabilizer prevents work session interruption and data loss

– Independently tested and Intel Thunderbolt-certified for Windows

Source : PR News : Mac Sales

