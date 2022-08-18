CrossHub Thunderbolt 4 docking station with status screen $149

CrossHub is a unique Thunderbolt 4 desktop docking station that is equipped with a status screen allowing you to see at a glance exactly what is connected and transferring. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android and iOS the doc provides transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps and supports connection to four external displays.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $149 or £124 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Thunderbolt 4 dock with status screen

“Meet the world’s first Thunderbolt 4 Power Docking Station with a status screen that shows real time status of all your connections. Eliminate the hassle of plugging/unplugging and instantly connect your laptop to all your tech essentials. Whether you are a video editor, photographer, or a stock market trader, CrossHub features a range of ports that will cater to every single one of your professional needs. “

With the assumption that the CrossHub crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the CrossHub Thunderbolt 4 docking station project play the promotional video below.

“See everything at once with extra quadruple 4K 60Hz displays or an 8K 60Hz single display. CrossHub is perfect for people who will need to work on multiple monitors, you can see the work pages and programs all at once. CrossHub can centralize your charging process, for any device you own. The USB-A and USB-C ports are equipped with PD3.0 and QC3.0 for fast 15W charging. There is no need to scramble the messy cables and find the charging panel at the bottom of the computer anymore.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the Thunderbolt 4 docking station, jump over to the official CrossHub crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

