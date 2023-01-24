The Birdstripe B3 is a small pocket-sized Thunderbolt 3 hub featuring 14 different connections as well as providing dual M.2 SSD storage slots, ethernet, USB and three wireless charging pads offering 15W, 10W and 5W wireless charging for your phone, earbuds, watches and more. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $159 or £129 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“BIRDSTRIPE B3 is an all-round Thunderbolt 3 HUB, it will be your right-hand man in your work. B3 adopts Intel original chip and has an astonishing 40Gbps transmission speed. With a total of 14 ports, including 1 DP 1.4 port, you can expand the screen at high resolutions up to 8K@60Hz or 4K@120Hz for amazing clarity and fluency while working or editing videos, while supporting DAISY chain extension. Support 2 pluggable SSD cards, single SSD up to 4TB, dual cards up to 8TB. With 3 wireless charging modules, it can charge mobile phones/watches/earphones at the same time, and supports 15W MAX wireless charging and PD60W charging.”

With the assumption that the Birdstripe B3 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Birdstripe B3 Thunderbolt 3 hub project view the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Thunderbolt 3 hub, jump over to the official Birdstripe B3 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

