EVO-series threaded and magnetic camera lens filters for ultimate photography creativity

Photographers looking for a solution that provides both the convenience of magnetic camera lens filters together with the tighter fit of threaded filters reducing vignetting. Might be interested in the new EVO-Series Filter system, offering a unique blend of functionality, adaptability, and quality that caters to the diverse needs of modern photographers and filmmakers.

The dual-mode design of the EVO-Series Filters, allows for both threaded and magnetic attachment. This innovative design offers unmatched versatility, adapting to any shooting situation with ease. In the traditional screw-in mode, these filters function much like their conventional counterparts, offering precision and control that seasoned photographers have come to rely on. However, the EVO-Series Filters also offer a magnetic attachment mode, where the filters can be swiftly snapped into place, facilitating quick adjustments and seamless transitions between shots.

Limited early bird offers are now available for the novel project from roughly $234 or £199 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the list price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The EVO-Series Filters also address a common issue that photographers face when using wide-angle lenses with magnetic filters – vignetting. This problem is effectively mitigated by the EVO-Series Filters’ ability to switch instantly to a threaded attachment, thereby eliminating the risk of vignetting and ensuring clear, distortion-free images. Moreover, the EVO-Series Filters have been thoughtfully designed to match the dimensions of traditional threaded filters, ensuring that they don’t interfere with the use of original lens caps and lens hoods. This compatibility feature further underscores H&Y’s commitment to providing practical, user-friendly solutions to photographers and filmmakers.

At the heart of the EVO-Series Filters’ performance is their guarantee of color neutrality. This assurance of accurate and natural colors is crucial in delivering high-quality images and footage that reflect the true essence of the subject matter. Whether capturing the vibrant hues of a sunset or the subtle tones of a portrait, the EVO-Series Filters help photographers and filmmakers achieve their creative vision with authenticity and precision.

If the EVO-series campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the EVO-series threaded and magnetic camera lens filters project analyze the promotional video below.

In terms of construction, the EVO-Series Filters are made from high-quality architectural 6063 aluminum and feature HD Optical Glass. This combination of premium materials ensures distortion-free, sharp, and vibrant images, further enhancing the creative potential of photographers and filmmakers. The filters are also designed to deliver sharp, clear images even at extreme light reductions of up to 10 stops, demonstrating their remarkable performance capabilities.

Adding to their impressive list of features, the EVO-Series Filters also incorporate Anti-Fingerprint & Waterproof Nano-Coating Technology and Anti-Reflective Coatings. These advanced technologies ensure optimal light transmission while also keeping the filters clean and clear, even in challenging shooting conditions.

The EVO-Series Filters introduced by H&Y in 2023 represent a significant evolution in photographic filter technology. Their dual-mode design, solution to vignetting issues, compatibility with original lens accessories, adaptability, color neutrality, use of premium materials, and advanced coating technologies all contribute to their unmatched versatility and performance. As such, they offer photographers and filmmakers the ultimate tool for creative expression, setting a new benchmark in the realm of photography and filmmaking accessories.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the threaded and magnetic camera lens filters, jump over to the official EVO-series crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



