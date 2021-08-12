Thom Browne Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 3, Watch 4 and more announced

Samsung has once again teamed up with fashion design Thom Browne to create special edition versions of its Galaxy devices.

The line up with include a Thom Browne Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Thom Browne Galaxy Z Fold 3, Thom Brown Galaxy Watch 4 and a Thom Browne version of the new Galaxy Buds headphones.

Additionally, following two successful launches, Thom Browne and Samsung have partnered again, weaving impeccable design with pioneering technology for a collection that represents creativity and innovation in equal measure. Thom Browne’s signature colors border the new matte white finish, paired in perfect symmetry with the streamlined glass body. Shiny silver hinges add to the unique design approach, enhancing reflections of light, while leather accessories, with their finely stitched details, signify that you have entered the world of Thom Browne. The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 Thom Browne Edition will be available for pre-order beginning August 11, 2021 in select markets with limited numbers.

As yet there are no details on how much these special edition versions of the latest Samsung Galaxy devices will retail for. We suspect that they will command a premium over the standard version of the new Galaxy Z Flip, Z Fold, Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2.

