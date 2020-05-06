Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



This is the ultimate smartphone battery test (Video)

By

ultimate smartphone battery test

We have seen lots of smartphone battery tests on Geeky Gadgets, this new video from TechNick has to be the ultimate smartphone battery test.

In the video below a total of 10 Snapdragon 865 powered smartphones are tested side by side for battery life. The test includes the OnePLus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Find X2 Pro, Mi 10 Pro, K30 Pro Zoom, X50 Pro, Black Shark 3 Pro, RedMagic 5G, iQOO Neo3 and the Oppo Ace2 .

That is a serious amount of Snapdragon 865 smartphones tested at once, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom lasted the longest in the test with a time of 9 hours and 29 minutes.

In second place was the Xiaomi Mi 10 pro with a time of 8 hours and 25 minutes and in third place was the Realme X50 Pro with a time of 8 hours and 15 minutes.

Source & Image Credit TechNick

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals