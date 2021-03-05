This is the new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo (Video)

The new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is now official, this is the second model in Porsche’s Taycan range and there will be four different versions available at launch.

Now Porsche has released a promo video for the car and we get to have a look at the design of this new model in the Taycan range.

The four models at launch will be the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4s Cross Turismo , Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo over at Porsche at the link below.

