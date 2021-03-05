Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo gets official

Porsche has unveiled their second model in their Taycan electric range, the Taycan Cross Turismo and there will be four models in the range at launch.

The four models include the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4s Cross Turismo , Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

The sports car manufacturer is expanding the product portfolio of its first all-electric sports car range with the addition of this versatile off-road version, thereby continuing the systematic pursuit of its path towards sustainable mobility. Like the Taycan sports saloon, the Taycan Cross Turismo benefits from an innovative electric drive with 800-volt architecture (Taycan Cross Turismo Models: CO2 emissions combined 0 g/km, Electricity consumption combined 29.4 – 28.1 kwh/100 km). The new high-tech chassis with all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension also ensures uncompromising dynamics off-road. Thirty six millimetres more headroom for rear-seat passengers and more than 1,200 litres of load capacity, loaded through the large tailgate at the rear, make the Cross Turismo a true all-rounder.

The Taycan 4 comes with 380PS and a 0 to 62 mph time of 5.1 seconds, the Taycan 4S has 490 PS and a 0 to 62 time of 4.1 seconds, the Taycan Turbo has 625 PS and a 0 to 62 time of 3.3 seconds. The top model, the Taycan Turbo S comes 625 PS and a 0 to 62 time of 2.9 seconds.

You can find out more details about all of the models in the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo range over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals