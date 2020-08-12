This is the new Bentley Bentayga Speed

Bentley has announced that their are launching a new version of their Bentley Bentayga Speed and this one comes with even more power.

The updated Bentley Bentayga Speed is powered by a 6.0 litre W12 engine that produces 635 PS which is 626 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque.

The car comers with a top speed of 190 miles per hour and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.9 seconds, it comes with a range of upgrades over the standard car.

The new Bentayga Speed takes the Bentayga’s extraordinary abilities to new levels, utilising the 6.0-litre W12 twin-turbocharged engine that delivers peak power of 635 PS (626 bhp). Effortless acceleration is always guaranteed thanks to 900 Nm (664 lb.ft) of torque, available as a plateau from 1,500 rpm to 5,000 rpm. The assembly of the W12 powertrain takes the skilled engine builders approximately ten per cent of the total hours required for the manufacture of the Bentayga Speed.

Efficiency is also an important aspect of such a powerful engine; to achieve effective cylinder deactivation with the complex layout of the W12, the engine control unit deactivates one complete bank of six cylinders as required. Switching between A and B Bank using information from the inlet and exhaust sensors, minimises cylinder and catalytic convertor cool down and avoids spikes in exhaust emissions. This not only benefits CO2 emissions but realises significant economy gains under part-throttle cruising conditions.

You can find out more details about the new Bentayga Speed over at Bentley at the link below.

Source Bentley

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals