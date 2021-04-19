This is how the iPhone 13 notch will look

We recently heard that this years iPhone 13 would come with a smaller notch than the current iPhone 12, we also saw some photos of the notch.

Now we have another one comparing the notch for the new iPhone 13 to the current iPhone 12, you can see the difference in size between the two notches. The photo was posted on twitter by DuanRui.

The iPhone 13 handsets are expected to get a number of other updates, this will include a new processor and more RAM. The cameras on the handsets are also expected to be upgraded over the current devices.

Apple is rumored to be launching this years new iPhones some time in September, so we have a little while to wait to see this years new iPhones. As soon as we get some more information about this years iPhones, we will let you guys know.

Source DuanRui, MacRumors

