ThinkPhone 25: Motorola’s 5G-Powered Business Solution Launched

Motorola has unveiled the ThinkPhone 25, a rugged and secure business smartphone designed to cater to the demanding needs of enterprises. This launch is part of Motorola’s growing business edition portfolio, which now includes the moto g75 5G and motorola edge 50 pro, offering a range of high-performance devices tailored to various business requirements and budgets.

The ThinkPhone 25 stands out in the market with its focus on long-term software support, promising five Android OS upgrades and Security Maintenance Releases until 2029. This commitment ensures that businesses can rely on the device for an extended period without worrying about obsolescence. The phone’s durability is another key selling point, with its construction featuring Gorilla Glass 7i and Aramid fiber, along with MIL STD 810H certification. The impressive battery life of up to 34 hours on a single charge further enhances its reliability for business professionals who are constantly on the move.

Alongside the ThinkPhone 25, Motorola’s business edition portfolio includes the moto g75 5G and motorola edge 50 pro, catering to different business needs and price points.

The moto g75 5G features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and MIL STD 810H certification for enhanced durability. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform , ensuring high performance. The device also features a high-resolution camera with Sony – LYTIA 600 and Optical Image Stabilization for excellent image quality. Like the ThinkPhone 25, it offers five years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

The motorola edge 50 pro features a stunning 6.7″ 144Hz pOLED display for an immersive visual experience. It supports 125W TurboPower charging for quick and convenient power-ups. The device also integrates with Windows 365, allowing seamless business operations and enhancing productivity for professionals.

Robust Security and Management Features

Motorola places a strong emphasis on security and management across its business edition portfolio. The devices come equipped with features like Moto Device Manager for remote device management and Moto Safe for locking or disabling lost or stolen devices. Moto Software Control ensures efficient handling of firmware and security updates. Additionally, AI-based security features such as Moto Secure, Malware Detection, and Phishing Detection provide enhanced protection against potential threats. The ThinkShield platform offers comprehensive hardware and AI-based security, giving businesses peace of mind.

Seamless Connectivity and Eco-Friendly Features

Motorola’s business edition devices come with Smart Connect, allowing easy navigation between phone, tablet, and Windows PC, streamlining workflows and increasing efficiency. The devices are also CO2 Offset Certified, demonstrating Motorola’s commitment to sustainability. With a three-year warranty and a clean OS experience, businesses can enjoy a smooth and reliable user experience.

The launch of the ThinkPhone 25 and the expansion of Motorola’s business edition portfolio showcase the company’s dedication to providing robust, secure, and durable 5G-powered solutions for enterprises. By offering a range of devices with long-term software support, advanced security features, and seamless connectivity, Motorola aims to empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.

Source & Image Credit: Motorola



