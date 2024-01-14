Things you should never do on your iPhone (Video)

As an iPhone user, you’re already aware of the sleek design and powerful features that make your device more than just a phone. It’s a gateway to a world of convenience, productivity, and entertainment. However, are you using your iPhone to its fullest potential? You might be surprised to learn that some common habits could be hindering your experience. Let’s dive into the things you should never do on your iPhone to ensure you’re getting the most out of this remarkable device. The video below from iDeveiceHelp gives us some more details on this.

Stop Frequently Closing Your Apps: It’s a common misconception that closing apps in the multitasking view boosts your iPhone’s performance. In reality, iOS is adept at managing apps in the background. When you habitually close apps, you’re not saving battery or data; instead, you’re causing these apps to use more resources when they restart. This can lead to increased data usage and battery drain. So, next time you feel the urge to swipe away your apps, remember that your iPhone knows best how to handle them. Take Charge of App Tracking: Privacy is paramount in today’s digital age. You’ll be pleased to know that your iPhone offers robust settings to manage app tracking. Navigate to Settings > Privacy and Security > Tracking and disable the option to allow apps to request to track. This not only protects your privacy but also contributes to battery preservation. By controlling which apps can track your activity, you’re taking a significant step in safeguarding your digital footprint. Use Low Power Mode Wisely: Low Power Mode is a fantastic feature for extending your battery life, but it’s not meant to be used all the time. If you’re wondering how to strike the right balance, consider activating Low Power Mode only when your battery is low. Using it constantly, even when your battery is full, can throttle your iPhone’s performance, affecting everything from network speed to processing power. It’s all about using this feature judiciously for optimal performance. Manual Control Over App Updates: Automatic app updates seem convenient, but they can sometimes bring more harm than good. The presenter in the video we’re discussing suggests turning off automatic updates. This allows you to manually review and update apps, giving you control over when and what gets updated. Sometimes, new updates can introduce bugs or unwanted changes. By managing updates yourself, you can avoid these potential pitfalls. Securely Share Passwords: Sharing passwords can be a tricky business, but your iPhone has a secure way to do it. Whether it’s Wi-Fi passwords or app subscriptions, you can share them securely without verbal communication. Utilize features like AirDrop and Face ID for a secure transfer. This not only ensures the safety of your passwords but also adds a layer of convenience to your interactions.

By avoiding these common mistakes, you can enhance your iPhone experience, striking a perfect balance between performance, privacy, and convenience. Remember, your iPhone is a sophisticated piece of technology, and using it in the right way can make a world of difference in your daily digital interactions.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



