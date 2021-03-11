THine Raspberry Pi camera LAN extension cable kit supports up to 20m



Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for a way to distance their Raspberry Pi camera from the Raspberry Pi mini PC may be interested in a new extension kit that can add up to 20 m between camera and PC. The THine camera extension kit is available for under $60 and offers a plug and play setup without any software configurations required.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Features of the THine camera extension kit :

– 20m Extension is achievable

– 2m CAT5e LAN Cable is enclosed with the Kit

Supported Cameras:

– Raspberry Pi Camera V1.3 (for certain modes only)

– Raspberry Pi Camera V2

– Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera – Raspberry Pi’s latest camera

Source : CNX Software : DigiKey : THine

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals