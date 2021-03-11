Geeky Gadgets

THine Raspberry Pi camera LAN extension cable kit supports up to 20m

By

THine Raspberry Pi camera 20m LAN cable extension kit
Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for a way to distance their Raspberry Pi camera from the Raspberry Pi mini PC may be interested in a new extension kit that can add up to 20 m between camera and PC. The THine camera extension kit is available for under $60 and offers a plug and play setup without any software configurations required.

Features of the THine camera extension kit :

– 20m Extension is achievable
– 2m CAT5e LAN Cable is enclosed with the Kit

Supported Cameras:

– Raspberry Pi Camera V1.3 (for certain modes only)
– Raspberry Pi Camera V2
– Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera – Raspberry Pi’s latest camera

Source : CNX Software : DigiKey : THine

