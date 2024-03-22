First Air ultra-thin 5mm Titanium wireless earphones with 16hr playback

The First Air TWS 5mm Ultra-Thin Magnetic Attraction Earphones are a market-leading, ultra-slim wireless audio solution designed to attach magnetically to the back of a mobile phone. The earphones that not only deliver crisp, clear sound but also boast a sleek design that complements your dynamic lifestyle. The First Air TWS earphones are designed with you in mind, merging the latest technology with a style that moves as fast as you do. These ultra-thin, magnetically attaching earphones are a perfect fit for anyone who values both aesthetics and performance in their audio gear.

At the heart of these earphones lies a commitment to comfort and convenience. The First Air TWS earphones are remarkably slim, with a thickness of just 7.3mm, and each earpiece weighs a mere 5g. This means you can wear them for hours without feeling weighed down. They’re constructed from aerospace-grade aluminum, which not only gives them a premium feel but also ensures they’re durable enough to handle your daily grind.

First-come, first-served early bird pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $79 or £63 (depending on current exchange rates). Connectivity is seamless, thanks to Bluetooth 5.3 technology, which provides a stable and quick link to your devices. You won’t have to worry about dropped connections or laggy audio. And when it comes to battery life, these earphones have you covered with up to 5 hours of talk time and 16 hours on standby. When it’s time to recharge, the USB-C port makes the process quick and easy.

Thin wireless earphones

One of the most innovative features of the First Air TWS earphones is their magnetic back-clip design. This allows you to attach the earphones securely to the back of your mobile phone, doubling as a convenient stand. While they’re specially designed for Apple phones, they come with a magnetic ring accessory that makes them adaptable to various other phone models.

Under the hood, the earphones are powered by the latest Bluetrum module, enhancing transmission and connection stability. This means your music or calls won’t be interrupted by technical hiccups. They’re also smart enough to reconnect automatically to paired devices, saving you the hassle of setting them up each time you use them.

Assuming that the First Air funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the First Air wireless guitar controller project evaluate the promotional video below.

Durability is key, and the First Air TWS earphones are built to last. They feature a nano waterproof coating on the motherboard, which protects them from moisture and extends their lifespan. Whether you’re caught in the rain or sweating it out at the gym, these earphones are designed to keep up with you.

Sound quality hasn’t been overlooked. The earphones are equipped with titanium alloy sound guide tubes that reduce sound resonance, ensuring that every note and word is crystal clear. An OLED display keeps you informed of the battery level, so you’re never caught off guard. Comfort is paramount, and the First Air TWS earphones come with three sizes of airbag silicone earbud tips to guarantee a perfect fit. These tips not only keep the earphones securely in place but also promote better hygiene by being easy to clean.

The First Air TWS earphones are a testament to the fusion of form and function. They’re not just another pair of earphones; they’re a sophisticated audio solution that fits seamlessly into your life. Whether you’re commuting, working out, or just relaxing, these earphones are designed to be an indispensable part of your daily routine. With their combination of style, technology, and comfort, the First Air TWS earphones are set to become your go-to choice for personal audio.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the wireless guitar controller, jump over to the official First Air crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals