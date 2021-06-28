These Apple devices should be kept away from pacemakers

Back in January Apple revealed that magnets in the iPhone 12 and their MagSafe charge could affect pacemaker and that the devices should be kept away from pacemakers.

Apple has now released an updated list of devices that could have a negative impact on pacemakers and defibrillators. This is due to possible magnetic interference from these devices and accessories because they contain magnets.

The devices should be kept at least six inches away from any pacemakers and defibrillators and if any of these devices are being used in wireless charging mode then this should be at least 12 inches.

Here is a list of all the devices:

AirPods and charging cases AirPods and Charging Case

AirPods and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Max and Smart Case

Apple Watch and accessories Apple Watch

Apple Watch bands with magnets

Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories

HomePod HomePod

HomePod mini

iPad and accessories iPad

iPad mini

iPad Air

iPad Pro

iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios

iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio

Magic Keyboard for iPad

iPhone and MagSafe accessories iPhone 12 models

MagSafe accessories

Mac and accessories Mac mini

Mac Pro

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

Apple Pro Display XDR

Beats Beats Flex

Beats X

PowerBeats Pro

UrBeats3 As we can see this is quite an extensive list of Apple devices that need to be kept away from medical devices like pacemakers. You can find out more details about this over at Apple’s website at the link below. Source Apple, MacRumors

