These Apple devices should be kept away from pacemakers

Back in January Apple revealed that magnets in the iPhone 12 and their MagSafe charge could affect pacemaker and that the devices should be kept away from pacemakers.
Apple has now released an updated list of devices that could have a negative impact on pacemakers and defibrillators. This is due to possible magnetic interference from these devices and accessories because they contain magnets.
The devices should be kept at least six inches away from any pacemakers and defibrillators and if any of these devices are being used in wireless charging mode then this should be at least 12 inches.
Here is a list of all the devices:
AirPods and charging cases
- AirPods and Charging Case
- AirPods and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Max and Smart Case
Apple Watch and accessories
- Apple Watch
- Apple Watch bands with magnets
- Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories
HomePod
- HomePod
- HomePod mini
iPad and accessories
- iPad
- iPad mini
- iPad Air
- iPad Pro
- iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios
- iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio
- Magic Keyboard for iPad
iPhone and MagSafe accessories
- iPhone 12 models
- MagSafe accessories
Mac and accessories
- Mac mini
- Mac Pro
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- iMac
- Apple Pro Display XDR
Beats
