Thermaltake Divider PC case range expanded

Thermaltake has this week announced new additions to its range of Divider PC cases, announcing the arrival of the Air Edition model, designed to provide you with improved chassis ventilation option. Divider 500 TG ARGB comes with three 120 mm preinstalled ARGB front fans that are compatible with RGB motherboard software from ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ASRock and is available to purchase this month.

500: Divider TG ARGB (Snow), Divider 500 TG Air

300: Divider 300 TG Air (Snow)

200: Divider 200 TG Air (Snow) and Divider 200 TG (Snow)

“The Divider Series is famous for its inimitable body design, it’s designed with symmetrical triangular pieces- side panel and tempered glass on left and right sides. The series comes in Micro ATX and ATX form factors and the patented PCI-E expansion slots offer secure options for vertical GPU mounting or direct to MB with a variety of GPU length support across the series. (The Divider 200 only supports vertical GPU) The airflow can be improved by the built-in triangular side panel with side venting.”

There are three different models of the Divider series: 500, 300 and 200 to let users choose their right fit. The Divider 500 is a mid-tower chassis that comes with two extra side panels, one is tempered glass and the other is steel, allowing users to switch between semi-perspective to perspective. The Divider 300 is also a mixture of open-frame styled elements with avant-garde style side panels and supports AIO liquid cooling solutions. The

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals