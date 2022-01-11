Thermaltake ARGENT K6 RGB gaming keyboard and mouse

Thermaltake has introduced their new Damysus RGB gaming mouse and ARGENT K6 RGB gaming keyboard featuring an aluminium top plate with a floating keycap design this month at the 2022 Thermaltake EXPO January Virtual Exhibition. The gaming keyboard is equipped with Cherry MX Low-Profile RGB Red and Silver mechanical switches rated at 50 million keystrokes.

Other features of the new ARGENT K6 mechanical gaming keyboard include macro recording, dedicated multimedia controls, audio and USB pass-through ports as well as customisable lighting offering users 16.8 million RGB color illumination through the adjustment keys for selecting brightness, speed, direction and zones. Together with iTAKE software for macros, game profiles, and RGB lighting effects, and it is fully compatible with TT RGB PLUS 2.0 products for RGB illumination, syncing with other TT RGB products.

“DAMYSUS RGB Wireless Ergonomic Gaming Mouse

Weighing only 83 g, the lightweight design of the DAMYSUS RGB Wireless Ergonomic Gaming Mouse allows gaming enthusiasts to enjoy fast gameplay effortlessly. The performance is excellent, featuring a powerful PixArt PMW-3370 optical engine with up to 19,000 DPI, 60 million click OMRON engineered switches, and a built-in ARM-based 32-bit microcontroller with 512Kb flash memory.

Users can use the DAMYSUS RGB Wireless Ergonomic Gaming Mouse in three ways; connect via 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 or USB wired connection which charges the mouse while plugged in. Run up to 36 hours of battery lifetime with 2.4 GHz connection and 52 hours with Bluetooth while keeping the RGB lights lit. Moreover, users can enjoy the 16.8 million RGB color illumination on 2 separate zones and it is compatible with the iTAKE and TT RGB PLUS 2.0 software.

DAMYSUS RGB Ergonomic Gaming Mouse

Weighing only 74 g and only slightly lighter than the wireless mouse, the lightweight design of the DAMYSUS RGB Ergonomic Gaming Mouse allows users to glide the mouse effortlessly in both working and gaming situations. Featuring a powerful PixArt PMW-3389 optical engine with up to 16,000 DPI and 60 million clicks OMRON engineered switches, the DAMYSUS RGB Ergonomic Gaming Mouse offers brilliant tracking across various surfaces with longer durability.”

Source : Thermaltake

