New ARCTIC MX-5 thermal compound introduced

ARCTIC has created a new thermal compound to help keep your processor connected to your desired cooling method and offer the best thermal transfer possible. The new ARCTIC MX-5 Thermal Compound is now available from online retailers priced at $5.89 and uses carbon microparticles as a filler to smooth out small imperfections on heatsinks and heatspreaders, improving heat transfer from the component to the heat sink.

It is suitable for use on all CPUs and GPUs, whether they are in PCs, laptops or consoles. MX-5 is also recommended for integrated circuits with high waste heat and for power semiconductor devices and like all thermal pastes from ARCTIC, the new MX-5 is completely metal-free.

“Because MX-5 is neither conductive nor capacitive, it is particularly safe to use: the possibility of short circuits, corrosion damage or discharges is eliminated.Regardless of the application method, applying MX-5 is very easy thanks to its low viscosity. The paste can be evenly distributed across the CPU in an extremely thin film via contact pressure from the heat sink. Combined with high thermal conductivity, this results in very low thermal resistance, which can contribute to improved service life and processor performance”

Source : ARCTIC

