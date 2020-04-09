The Witcher books are now just £5

If you are running out of books to read or fancy a change of pace you may be interested to know that The Witcher paperback books are now just £5 each from Amazon. The Witcherseries of books is also available from Amazon’s audible and Amazon offers a three month trial of their audio book service for just 99p.

The Witcher series of books takes the form of :

1.Blood of Elves

2.Time of Contempt

3.Baptism of Fire

4.The Tower of the Swallow

5.The Lady of the Lake

“The Witcher is a fantasy series of novels and short stories written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The series revolves around the titular “witcher”, Geralt of Rivia. In Sapkowski’s works, “witchers” are beast hunters who develop supernatural abilities at a young age to battle wild beasts and monsters. “

Source : Eurogamer

