The top model M1 powered 12.9 inch iPad Pro costs $2,400

Apple announced their new M1 powered 12.9 inch iPad Pro at their press event yesterday, the device comes with an Apple Silicon processor.

The new 12.9 inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099 for the WiFi only model and $1,299 for the WiFi and Cellular model, the cellular model comes with 5G.

The top models of the new iPad Pro come with up to 2TB of storage, they also comes with up to 16GB of RAM and the top WiFi model costs $2,199 and the top Cellular model comes with $2,399.

Apple’s new iPad Pro will be available to buy from the 30th of April, it will be interesting to see how the device performs in benchmarks.

Source MacRumors

