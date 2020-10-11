The Slingbox is being discontinued and won’t work after 2020

Sling Media has announced that their Slingbox is being discontinued and existing devices will no longer function from the 9th of November 2020.

The company has said that devices will continue to function until the 9th of November 2022, after that date their servers will be taken offline.

Q: How long will my Slingbox continue to work?

A: Slingbox servers will be permanently taken offline 24 months after the discontinued announcement date (November 9, 2020), at which point ALL Slingbox devices and services will become inoperable. Until then, most Slingbox models will continue to work normally, but the number of supported devices for viewing will steadily decrease as versions of the SlingPlayer apps become outdated and/or lose compatibility.

