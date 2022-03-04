The Northman Viking adventure film stars Skarsgård, Kidman, Hawke, Björk, Dafoe and more

Next month on April 22, 2022 Focus Features will premiere the highly anticipated new Viking adventure The Northman starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe. The epic historical film has been directed by Robert Eggers, co-written by Eggers and Sjón.

Set at the turn of the 20th century in Iceland. Alexander Skarsgård plays Viking prince Amleth, who sets out on a mission of revenge after his father is murdered by his uncle. Check out the latest trailer for the film which provides more insight into what you can expect from the storyline, and action. The Northman film will premiere exclusively in theatres before being released on digital streaming services.

Viking adventure film

“From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.”

As more trailers are released ahead of the films premiere next month we will make sure to keep you informed as soon as they are made available. In the meantime jump over to the official website for the new film by following the link below.

Source : Focus Features

