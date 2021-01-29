The Medium third-person horror game officially launches on PC and Xbox

Gamers patiently waiting for the launch of The Medium third person horror game, will be pleased to know it is now available to play on PC via Steam and the Xbox platform. Allowing you to wield unique psychic abilities reserved for those with the gift. The psychological horror game has been developed by Bloober Team and offers a single player game for the latest generation Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

“Take an extended look at the gameplay of The Medium, a one of its kind horror game where you can play in the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Travel to an abandoned and haunted hotel resort to discover a mystery only a medium can solve.”

Travel between the realities or explore them both at the very same time. Use the Out of Body experience to investigate places where your real-world self can’t go. Create energy shields and deliver powerful spirit blasts to survive the spirit world and its otherworldly dangers.

“Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Travel to an abandoned communist resort and use your unique psychic abilities to uncover its deeply disturbing secrets, solve dual-reality puzzles, survive encounters with sinister spirits, and explore two realities at the same time. “

Source : Major Nelson : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals