Samsung’s Edge Panel Just Got REVOLUTIONIZED in ONE UI 7.0!

The Samsung One UI 7.0 update introduces a comprehensive upgrade to the Edge Panel, a feature designed to improve multitasking and accessibility on Galaxy devices. With its expanded app capacity, innovative layout options, and advanced customization tools, the update redefines how you interact with your smartphone. Accessible through the Good Lock application, these enhancements are available for devices running One UI 7.0, offering users a more streamlined and personalized experience. The video below from Sakitech gives us more details about the update.

Key Features of the Edge Panel Update

The latest improvements to the Edge Panel focus on boosting efficiency, organization, and personalization. These updates aim to make multitasking more intuitive while giving users greater control over their device’s interface. Key features include:

Expanded app capacity: Store up to 60 apps for faster access and improved multitasking.

Store up to 60 apps for faster access and improved multitasking. Three-column layouts: View more apps at once, reducing the need for excessive scrolling.

View more apps at once, reducing the need for excessive scrolling. Good Lock integration: Unlock advanced customization options through the Home Up module.

Unlock advanced customization options through the Home Up module. Improved scrolling: Navigate recent apps with smoother transitions.

Navigate recent apps with smoother transitions. Enhanced personalization: Tailor the Edge Panel to fit your unique workflow and preferences.

These features work together to enhance usability, making the Edge Panel a powerful tool for both casual users and professionals.

Expanded App Capacity: Access More, Faster

The Edge Panel now supports up to 60 apps, a significant increase from the previous limit of 22. This enhancement is particularly beneficial for users who rely on a variety of apps throughout their day. Whether you’re managing productivity tools, social media platforms, or entertainment apps, the expanded capacity ensures that everything you need is just a swipe away.

Additionally, the update preserves your app configurations even after customization, eliminating the hassle of repeatedly reconfiguring your settings. This feature is especially useful for users who frequently switch between different workflows or app combinations.

Three-Column Layouts: Improved Organization and Accessibility

The introduction of three-column layouts transforms how apps are displayed on the Edge Panel. By allowing more apps to appear on a single screen, this design minimizes the need for scrolling and helps you locate apps more quickly.

This layout is particularly advantageous for multitaskers who juggle multiple apps simultaneously. Whether you’re switching between work-related tools and personal apps or managing multiple projects, the three-column design ensures a more efficient and organized user experience.

Good Lock Integration: Unlocking Advanced Customization

The Good Lock application plays a central role in the One UI 7.0 update, offering users access to advanced customization options. Specifically, the “Home Up” module within Good Lock introduces six new blocks, one of which is dedicated to the Edge Panel. This integration allows you to fine-tune the panel to match your specific needs.

With Good Lock, you can enable or disable app limits, adjust layout settings, and even experiment with new design configurations. These options provide unparalleled flexibility, making sure that the Edge Panel adapts seamlessly to your workflow. Whether you prefer a minimalist setup or a feature-rich interface, Good Lock enables you to create a personalized experience.

Improved Scrolling: Seamless Navigation

Navigating through your recently used apps is now smoother than ever, thanks to enhanced scrolling functionality. This improvement ensures that transitions between apps are fluid, making it easier to revisit your app history or switch between tasks.

For users managing multiple projects or frequently accessing their app history, this feature significantly enhances the overall usability of the Edge Panel. The smoother navigation contributes to a more intuitive and efficient smartphone experience.

Customization: Tailor the Edge Panel to Your Needs

Personalization lies at the core of the One UI 7.0 update. The Edge Panel offers extensive customization options, allowing you to rearrange apps, enable or disable specific features, and adjust layouts to suit your preferences.

Whether you prioritize the increased app limit, the three-column layout, or a combination of both, the Edge Panel gives you full control over its appearance and functionality. This flexibility ensures that the panel adapts to your unique workflow, making it a valuable tool for enhancing productivity and convenience.

Enhanced Multitasking for All Users

The updates to the Edge Panel are designed to elevate multitasking on Samsung Galaxy devices. By combining features like expanded app capacity, improved layouts, and advanced customization tools, Samsung has created a feature that caters to a wide range of users.

Professionals can benefit from the increased efficiency and organization, while casual users will appreciate the convenience of having their favorite apps readily accessible. Regardless of your usage habits, the new Edge Panel delivers a more intuitive and streamlined experience.

A Leap Forward in Smartphone Usability

Samsung’s One UI 7.0 update represents a significant advancement in smartphone usability, with the Edge Panel serving as a standout feature. By offering expanded app capacity, innovative layouts, and integration with the Good Lock application, the update provides users with a robust platform for multitasking and personalization.

If you own a Galaxy device running One UI 7.0, exploring these new capabilities can help you unlock the full potential of your smartphone. The Edge Panel is no longer just a convenience—it’s a powerful tool designed to enhance your daily interactions with your device.

Dive deeper into Edge Panel with other articles and guides we have written below.

Source & Image Credit: sakitech



