The Last Thing He Told Me Apple Original series

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming new Apple Original series The Last Thing He Told Me which will be premiering on Apple TV+ next month and available to watch from April 14, 2023 onwards. The limited series is based on the acclaimed number one New York Times bestselling novel by Laura Dave.

The series follows Hannah (played by Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new series created and adapted by Laura Dave, alongside Academy Award-winning co-creator Josh Singer, “The Last Thing He Told Me” marks the first collaboration between the married Dave and Singer, who both serve as executive producers alongside Garner and Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

The Last Thing He Told Me

“Published in hardcover by Simon & Schuster on May 4, 2021, the novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” became an instant No. 1 New York Times bestseller and remained on the list for more than a year. It was the winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Thriller/Suspense of 2021, an Amazon Best Book of the Year in 2021, an Apple Best Book of the Year in 2021; and, in 2022, and was one of the most popular books checked out at libraries across America as well as the No. 1 most popular e-book.”

“To date, the book has sold more than two million copies in the United States alone and has been embraced in 38 countries around the globe, including the U.K., where it was a Richard and Judy Book Club pick. The paperback edition will be available for the first time on March 21, 2023 and available to preorder now.”

Source : Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals