The Last Scape lands on Xbox One

“Glide through a vast, open-world, alpine scape in the search of an answer as to why this is your only memory. For the first time ever in a game, LIDAR laser scan data is used in its raw point cloud form, rendering millions of points in real-time from a dataset of more than one billion 3D points that accurately depict the real world. Featuring Smart Delivery, get it now and play it on the next gen at no extra cost!”

Xbox X enhanced:

– Higher resolution

– Double density of 3D points

– Higher sky cloud quality

– Higher draw distance

Source : Major Nelson

