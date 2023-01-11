The Inspection film staring Jeremy Pope and Raúl Castillo

Lionsgate Movies has released a new trailer for the upcoming release of the Inspection next month. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year on September 8, 2022 and shortly afterwards premiered in theatre screens worldwide on November 18. Next month the film will be rolled out on Blu-ray and DVD.

“Ellis French enlists in the Marine Corps and ends up at boot camp on Parris Island, South Carolina. He initially meets the physical requirements, but is not as successful in disguising his sexual orientation, making him the target of a near-lethal hazing from training instructor Leland Laws and a fellow recruit, Laurence Harvey.”

The Inspection film

“In Elegance Bratton’s deeply moving film inspired by his own story, a young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. But even as he battles deep-seated prejudice and the grueling routines of basic training, he finds unexpected camaraderie, strength, and support in this new community, giving him a hard-earned sense of belonging that will shape his identity and forever change his life.”

Source : Lionsgate Movies







Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals