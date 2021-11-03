The Gardener 2021 movie trailer released by Lionsgate Movies

Lionsgate Movies has released a new trailer for the Gardener 2021 movie starring Gary Daniels and Robert Bronzi, as well as announcing it will be arriving on Digital, On Demand and as physical DVDs in a few months time from December 28, 2021 onwards.

The Gardener 2021 movie trailer

“The quiet of the English countryside is shattered one brutal night in this intense home-invasion thriller. A troubled wealthy family gathers in a quaint manor home for the holidays, never suspecting that bloodthirsty, sadistic Volker (Gary Daniels, The Expendables) and his crew linger at the gates, ready to attack, rob, and maim them at nightfall. But they didn’t count on the estate’s quiet gardener, Peter Juhasz (Robert Bronzi, Death Kiss) , who must return to the savage ways he learned as a soldier to save the family.”

Source : Lionsgate Movies

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals