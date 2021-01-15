Fear of Rain horror movie teased teased by Lionsgate



Lionsgate has released a new trailer for the upcoming movie Fear of Rain, which will be available to watch from Friday, February 12th via Digital Demand and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on February 16th 2021. Fear of Rain stars Katherine Heigl, Harry Connick Jr., Madison Iseman and Israel Broussard.

“For teenager Rain Burroughs (Madison Iseman), a diagnosis with schizophrenia means that every day is a struggle as she tries to figure out which of the disturbing images, harrowing voices, and traumatic feelings she experiences are real and which are all in her mind. But when Rain insists against her parents’ (Katherine Heigl and Harry Connick, Jr.) advice that the shadows and cries from her neighbor’s attic are hiding a dark secret, she enlists help from Caleb (Israel Broussard), the charmingly awkward new boy at school – who himself may not be real. Written and directed by Castille Landon (After We Fell, After Ever Happy), Fear of Rain is a terrifying thriller that takes you inside Rain’s mind as she confronts the frightening hallucinations of her imagination to determine whether there is real horror hiding right next door.”

Source : Lionsgate

