The Imperfects action-adventure, monster sci-fi Netflix original series

Over the weekend Netflix premiered a new trailer for its new highly anticipated action-adventure, monster sci-fi TV series The Imperfects which will arrive on the Netflix streaming service September 8th 2022 and is now available to watch. Created by Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen the TV series storyline follows three young adults pursuing the mad scientist who tampered with their DNA, resulting in disruptive superpowers. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect.

“Three twenty-somethings, Abbi, Juan, and Tilda, are turned into monsters after undergoing an experimental gene therapy. The trio subsequently decides to hunt down the scientist responsible for their transformation, Dr. Alex Sarkov, and force him to make them human again.”

The Imperfects TV series

“They are joined by Dr. Sydney Burke, a scientist who assists them in their quest. After undergoing an experiment that gives them monstrous side effects, Abbi, Tilda and Juan join forces to find the scientist responsible – and a cure. For fans of quirky super squads ready to take on the world, think “The Umbrella Academy” meets “The Boys”.

“This sci-fi action series is executive produced by Shelley Eriksen and Dennis Heaton (“The Order”), as well as the creative minds behind Fargo and Van Helsing. The series features Italia Ricci, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, Iñaki Godoy, Rhys Nicholson, Kyra Zagorsky, Celina Martin, Jedidiah Goodacre, and more.”

Source : Netflix

